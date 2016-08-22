Take A First Look At Alexander Wang's Latest Denim Collection

One of many, many stylish things Alexander Wang is synonymous with is the model-off-duty look, which often involves a perfect pair of jeans. Wang's denim connection got even stronger a few years ago, in December 2014, when the designer launched a separate line expressly devoted to the blues, Denim x Alexander Wang. Today the latest collection of the designer's jeans dropped, and you might want to make some room in your jeans drawer.
The inaugural offering of Denim x Alexander Wang had just three classic silhouettes, the 001, 002, and 003 (slim, relaxed, and "boy fit," respectively), available in black and two blue hues, which had "just the right patina and very little stretch," Wang told Refinery29.
The four subsequent collections have tinkered further with shape, finish, and design techniques. "We create denim with our point of view; our take on what women around me and who I admire want to wear," Wang said. "Denim is very personal to me." The sixth collection, for fall 2016, includes a trifecta of new silhouettes. There's the Idol, a high-rise flare; the Bite, a distressed cutoff short; and the Ride, a cropped, pegged jean.
As for athleisure's rise and whether it'll ever really affect our enduring affinity for the blues, Wang isn't all that worried: "For our jeans, I wanted to do something authentic that had an identity in a saturated market, reacting to the feeling on those days when you want to wear something that is just as comfortable as sweatpants," Wang said. "Denim is iconically American, and it’s here to stay."
Wang's most memory-packed pair dates back to the first-ever men's T by Alexander Wang collection: "We developed a black jean with a leather back pocket," Wang said. "I still have that first pair, and now they are even better with age."
The full spate of new blues vying for a spot in your denim drawer just went live, and you can shop it all here. Ahead, check out all of the styles from Denim x Alexander Wang's latest collection.