One year ago yesterday, Rosie O'Donnell's daughter Chelsea went missing. The comedian reported her daughter, then 17, went missing after she hadn't been seen for a week. She was worried about her daughter's whereabouts and well-being. Later that day, O'Donnell tweeted that Chelsea had been found and was safe in police custody. The man she was found with in New Jersey — an alleged drug dealer whom she met on Tinder — was charged with endangering a child's welfare. But the already tense relationship between Chelsea and Rosie, 54, became even more strained after they were reunited, and that October Chelsea smeared her mom in the press.
Twelve months later, their relationship is looking very different. On Thursday, Rosie posted a sweet photo with her daughter, now 18. The mother-daughter duo looks happy and healthy in the shot. O'Donnell captioned the picture, "chelsea and me - what a difference a year makes #hopelives." What a difference, indeed.
