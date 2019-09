One year ago yesterday, Rosie O'Donnell's daughter Chelsea went missing. The comedian reported her daughter, then 17, went missing after she hadn't been seen for a week. She was worried about her daughter's whereabouts and well-being. Later that day, O'Donnell tweeted that Chelsea had been found and was safe in police custody. The man she was found with in New Jersey — an alleged drug dealer whom she met on Tinder — was charged with endangering a child's welfare. But the already tense relationship between Chelsea and Rosie, 54, became even more strained after they were reunited, and that October Chelsea smeared her mom in the press.