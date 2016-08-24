A Day In The Life Of 5 Refinery29 Interns

Our interns do a lot more than fetch coffee. At Refinery29, we rely on them to pitch stories, study our site analytics, scout shoot locations, interview experts, and grab more bylines than hungry Trader Joe's shoppers grab samples at a mac-'n'-cheese-bite tasting. Playing off the Money Diaries series, we’re bringing you inside our New York office to tag along on five days in the lives of our busiest interns. (Spoiler: The office snacks are unreal.) See how they spent their packed days here this summer, from retouching photos to sipping cold brew in our famed communal space, the Refinery.
Ahead, meet Mariah, Megan, Martin, Talia, and Sophie, who specialized in different departments across our company. They represent their class of 52 interns this summer, who were all essential to helping us continue to create the dynamic, positive content we're all about.
Ahead, meet Mariah, Megan, Martin, Talia, and Sophie, who specialized in different departments across our company. They represent their class of 52 interns this summer, who were all essential to helping us continue to create the dynamic, positive content we're all about.