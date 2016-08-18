Abigail Breslin Nailed What Was Wrong With Those Gold's Gym Ads

wow honestly disgusted by this @goldsgym you should be ashamed of yourselves. Things like this are the reason 9 year old girls develop eating disorders. Working out should be something you do for yourself, your health and your mind & body, not cuz a corporation declares your body shape isn't what girls should look like. Also I wonder if it's cool with Golds Gyms for men to be pear shaped? Interesting they had to single out females. Good job for preying on people's insecurities and perpetuating body image issues! Good thing I've never signed up for your gym, now I certainly never will. ✌🏻️

