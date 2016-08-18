Abigail Breslin Nailed What Was Wrong With Those Gold's Gym Ads

Earlier this week, Gold's Gym Dreamland, in Cairo, Egypt, came under fire for posting ads suggesting that it's not okay for women to look a certain way. "This is no shape for a girl," read an image of a pear that the company shared on Facebook.
Gold's Gym apologized for the body-shaming ads, saying it would have the Facebook page removed and end its agreement with the Cairo sub-franchise.
The ad is no longer on Facebook, but Dirty Dancing and Little Miss Sunshine actress Abigail Breslin is still angry about it, and rightfully so. In two Instagram posts, the 20-year-old actress summed up exactly what's wrong with telling women how their bodies should and should not be shaped.
"Things like this are the reason [9-year-old] girls develop eating disorders," she wrote. "Working out should be something you do for yourself, your health and your mind and body, not because a corporation declares your body shape isn't what girls should look like. Also, I wonder if it's cool with Gold's Gym for men to be pear-shaped? Interesting they had to single out females."
Gold's Gym apologized for the body-shaming ads, saying it would have the Facebook page removed and end its agreement with the Cairo sub-franchise.
The ad is no longer on Facebook, but Dirty Dancing and Little Miss Sunshine actress Abigail Breslin is still angry about it, and rightfully so. In two Instagram posts, the 20-year-old actress summed up exactly what's wrong with telling women how their bodies should and should not be shaped.
"Things like this are the reason [9-year-old] girls develop eating disorders," she wrote. "Working out should be something you do for yourself, your health and your mind and body, not because a corporation declares your body shape isn't what girls should look like. Also, I wonder if it's cool with Gold's Gym for men to be pear-shaped? Interesting they had to single out females."
Advertisement
wow honestly disgusted by this @goldsgym you should be ashamed of yourselves. Things like this are the reason 9 year old girls develop eating disorders. Working out should be something you do for yourself, your health and your mind & body, not cuz a corporation declares your body shape isn't what girls should look like. Also I wonder if it's cool with Golds Gyms for men to be pear shaped? Interesting they had to single out females. Good job for preying on people's insecurities and perpetuating body image issues! Good thing I've never signed up for your gym, now I certainly never will. ✌🏻️
Breslin also called out another ad that contrasted a small woman against the silhouette of a larger one with the text "challenge yourself."
"How about CHALLENGE YOURSELF to not be a body shaming, ignorant, mean spirited company?" she wrote.
"How about CHALLENGE YOURSELF to not be a body shaming, ignorant, mean spirited company?" she wrote.
Hopefully, Gold's Gym — and the fitness industry in general — are ready to step up and meet that challenge.
Advertisement