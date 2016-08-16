It didn't take long for Facebook users to notice this straight-up body-shaming in an official gym ad, and the post soon went viral — but not for the reasons Gold's Gym had hoped.



"Actually, it is," one user commented. "Now give me one good reason why I should go to a gym that bullies girls, instead of gyms that actually encourage me to workout."



"Well I WAS a member of Gold's but looks like I need to find a gym that doesn't body shame and degrade women for their appearance," another wrote.



Needless to say, Gold's noticed the backlash and attempted to walk back on the ad by editing the original post with an apology and copying and pasting said apology into the comments of the post. The apology read, oddly: "[O]ur apology, this post was not meant to offend anyone, and not against god's creation, or any type of women's body. It was meant to refer to a Healthy less fats body [sic], NOT THE ACTUAL 'shape' STRUCTURE OF THE BODY. So [a]gain our Apology. for all the women out there."