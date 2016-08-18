Gawker.com is shutting down.
The decision to shutter Gawker Media's namesake site was announced in an article posted to the New York-based blog on Thursday. It comes just days after Univision offered to pay $135 million for the collection of online properties that includes the 14-year-old Gawker.com.
"Nick Denton, the company’s outgoing CEO, informed current staffers of the site’s fate on Thursday afternoon, just hours before a bankruptcy court in Manhattan will decide whether to approve Univision’s bid for Gawker Media’s other assets," Gawker reported. "Staffers will soon be assigned to other editorial roles, either at one of the other six sites or elsewhere within Univision."
The sites were put up for auction this week amid ongoing legal and financial disarray at the now-bankrupt media company. Earlier this year, the company was ordered to pay $140 million in damages in a privacy case surrounding its decision to publish a sex tape featuring Hulk Hogan.
The article says Gawker.com will cease operations next week.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
