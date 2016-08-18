You Have To See This Epic Photo Of Rihanna

Rihanna found love...in Berlin. The singer, who's currently on the European leg of her Anti World Tour, posted a picture from the road yesterday. She appears standing next to a statue — a statue of her own cleavage. So, we now have a picture of Rihanna standing next to an enormous replica of her own chest. So meta, right?



"Went to visit my boobs," she captioned her shot of the piece by artist Juan Sebastián Peláez in Berlin. "The biggest they'll ever be...Too wild!"



According to his website, Peláez, whose depiction of RiRi lives at the Kunst-Werke Institute for Contemporary Art, created a series of headless "pop queens and soccer stars" from the Caribbean and Latin America to reference "longstanding projections of otherness." Deep. But also, just super cool.

