You know that saying that little girls are made of "sugar and spice and everything nice?" Shonda Rhimes isn't here for it. In fact, she told Good Housekeeping she's raising her girls Harper, Emerson, and Beckett not to be nice. The Grey's Anatomy creator wants daughters who stick to their guns rather than trying to please everyone.
That way, “no one will ever take advantage of them. They will always go their own way because they have decided they’re going to," she said. "That was definitely like me as a kid. It's so much better than having a nice, pliable child who can be easily manipulated. I don't want to have a nice girl. I'd rather have a stubborn girl.”
She also thinks this advice applies to adults. “If you’re going to be a leader — or someone’s mother, frankly — you can’t worry about [being liked]," she said. "To lead or to parent means not being liked sometimes. And if you want to be successful, you really can’t make your life about whether or not someone wants to be your friend. At work, those people are your colleagues — they can become friends later, but you’re not there to make friends. You’re there to do your job.”
This isn't the first time Rhimes has proven herself to be a badass feminist parent. She's also said she wants her daughters to "grow up to have amazing sex" and doesn't shield them from sexual content.
With a mom like that, her kids are pretty much guaranteed to turn out awesome — and by that we don't mean "nice."
