Harry Potter is back in a big way. The play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has become a major sensation, with tickets to the London run reaching more than $10,000. That’s insane, but can you imagine the sensation if Daniel Radcliffe returned to the Harry Potter role?
Andy Cohen asked the actor about the possibility of a reprisal on Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM show. And Radcliffe didn’t exactly slam the door.
"It's a tricky one," Radcliffe said. "You never want to close a door on anything, especially something that's been so good to me. But I do think, at the moment, I'm definitely not at a stage where I would feel comfortable going back to it. Who knows if in 10, 20 years I would feel differently about that, and I think I've got a little while before I'm sort of age-appropriate for this Harry."
Whether or not he’ll return, he’s definitely reading the play.
"I'll probably read it, as a book, since the script's just come out," he said in an appearance on CBS This Morning Monday. "I think sitting in that audience might be a slightly intense experience. If it calms down, at any point, I will [see it]."
Just don’t ask him to hook you up with tickets.
"I just said to someone else that I cannot hook you up; I do not have any connection," he told the CBS This Morning hosts. "For $15,000, that seems a little steep."
Listen to his appearance on Andy Cohen’s show below.
