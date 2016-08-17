Celebrities on Twitter are gifts that keep on giving.



These days, stars use Twitter to release personal statements about personal drama or opinions on politics. Or sometimes, they just want to let us know how they feel about TV shows and movies.



It's only August. But we've already been #blessed with a number of hilarious celebrity tweets this year. From Lindsay Lohan's #Brexit rampage to Kanye being, well, Kanye — so far this year, A-list missives on the social media platform have been fire.



But how well do you know your favorite celeb's Twitter cadence? Are you as devoted a fan as you think? Try to guess who tweeted each phrase below. The results might surprise you.

