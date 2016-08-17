Pinterest isn't just for wedding planning and home-redecorating projects, it's a great fashion tool, too. By compiling favorite trends, pieces to buy, street style shots, and runway images, users can really zero in on what we're inspired by in a particular season. After all, the site hosts over 10 billion pins across 100 million boards for women's fashion alone. But there are a few designers that keep cropping up — like, a lot. So Pinterest pulled together a list of its top 10 most popular designers, ever. The results feature an intriguing mix of contemporary and classic American labels.
Pinterest's Insights team looked at the search volume for each designer for as long as the site has been around, and then cross-referenced the list with the top pins in the same category and time frame. It's not a ranking, since each designer's searches and pins shift on the daily. "Simply put, it’s the 'top searched and saved' on Pinterest," a rep explained.
Pinterest users apparently appreciate a mix of household names and emerging talent. The list includes Michael Kors (despite reports linking its dip in sales to an overly mainstream reputation) and Diane von Furstenberg (which has seen a 99.6% year-over-year increase in popularity on the platform) alongside industry favorites like Marc Jacobs, Proenza Schouler, and Zac Posen. Surprisingly, though, there's absolutely no overlap with Google's most-popular designer ranking from last year, which included the likes of Raf Simons, Karl Lagerfeld, and Giambattista Valli. And Kors and Jacobs are the only crossovers from Pinterest's list and Polyvore's last Year in Review.
Follower counts didn't factor in to Pinterest's data-crunching process. Of the brands highlighted, though, Michael Kors has by far the largest following, currently clocking in with 200,900 subscribers. (Rachel Zoe follows with 150,400, Marc Jacobs with 108,900, and Rebecca Minkoff with 76,900.) Interestingly, Pinterest's Insights team observed a staggering year-over-year increase in popularity for Proenza Schouler (163.7%), Rebecca Minkoff (154%), Marc Jacobs (137.8%), and Rachel Roy (135.3%). Zac Posen and Anna Sui have also spiked, according to the report.
Below, check out the 10 most Pinterest-popular designers, in no particular order. Did your favorites make the list?
Michael Kors (200.9K Followers)
Pinterest users apparently appreciate a mix of household names and emerging talent. The list includes Michael Kors (despite reports linking its dip in sales to an overly mainstream reputation) and Diane von Furstenberg (which has seen a 99.6% year-over-year increase in popularity on the platform) alongside industry favorites like Marc Jacobs, Proenza Schouler, and Zac Posen. Surprisingly, though, there's absolutely no overlap with Google's most-popular designer ranking from last year, which included the likes of Raf Simons, Karl Lagerfeld, and Giambattista Valli. And Kors and Jacobs are the only crossovers from Pinterest's list and Polyvore's last Year in Review.
Follower counts didn't factor in to Pinterest's data-crunching process. Of the brands highlighted, though, Michael Kors has by far the largest following, currently clocking in with 200,900 subscribers. (Rachel Zoe follows with 150,400, Marc Jacobs with 108,900, and Rebecca Minkoff with 76,900.) Interestingly, Pinterest's Insights team observed a staggering year-over-year increase in popularity for Proenza Schouler (163.7%), Rebecca Minkoff (154%), Marc Jacobs (137.8%), and Rachel Roy (135.3%). Zac Posen and Anna Sui have also spiked, according to the report.
Below, check out the 10 most Pinterest-popular designers, in no particular order. Did your favorites make the list?
Michael Kors (200.9K Followers)
Advertisement
Advertisement