In a petty world, Blac Chyna is breath of fresh air. She tackles her problems head-on — guns blazing. Her penchant for drama, as seen in the trailer for her new reality series, Rob & Chyna, with her fiancé, is ferocious. And now, she's coming for a former friend who is apparently acting shady AF.
In a series of Snapchat messages and videos, Chyna warns her followers about bitches. Specifically, "fake ass bitches." The 28-year-old adopted an interesting accent as she told the story of a certain unnamed and mysterious individual in her life.
The first messages were text written on a black screen. The five messages read, in order: “It’s so funny bitches always gotta new bestie every week Fake Ass Bitches. Bitches tell all they business to the next bitch… And them have a falling out now ur business all out in the streets ! Be smart. Know the company u keep !!!! Everybody not your bestie !!!!”
She also informed her followers that she was watching VH1's Love & Hip Hop which could have been the catalyst for her outburst, as the reality series is notably full of fights and has drama.
Then she started preaching the gospel of dealing with shady girlfriends.
"I feel like preaching tonight!" she said to the camera. "Now I done figured you out. I done figured y'all girls out. Y'all think y'all slick... And now you want to go hang out with the next hot little cute thing. And now you hanging all out with the girl, calling her your 'bestie.' You don't even like the bitch. I don't get it."
It's unclear who Chyna is upset with. She and Amber Rose seem to still be on good terms. And she even gave Kylie Jenner a birthday card. And her other bestie, Paige, is with her while she's filming. I guess we'll find out who's on Chyna's shit list soon enough. She's not one to hide her feelings.
