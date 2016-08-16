Channing Tatum Would Do Anything For Love, But He Won't Do THAT

This just in: Channing Tatum is not good at everything. Shocking, we know.
The actor's wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum, is responsible for bursting our bubble. The actress took to Snapchat over the weekend to document her husband's attempt to grasp the social media app. Spoiler: It didn't go well.
Don't hold out for any puppy face selfies or butterfly crowns from the Magic Mike star. Jenna's video showed him getting exasperated by the tech tool.
"You hold it down and then record," she instructed Channing. "I'm teaching you Snapchat."
"I'm recording," he fired back, prompting Jenna to laugh and throw her hands in the air.
Guess we'll have to settle for his Instagrams. We're sure Chrissy Teigen or Kylie Jenner would be willing to throw in a free lesson, though.
