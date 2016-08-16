Thankfully, Amy Schumer isn't as embarrassing a bridesmaid IRL as she is on her show. She held this honor at her friends Tara Alana and Rusty Fitton's wedding over the weekend, according to E! News, and it looks like she played the part well. Schumer shared a photo of her with the couple and her boyfriend Ben Hanisch on Instagram.
Schumer's post congratulated the couple, but Alana shared a photo spotlighting another special event that day. The wedding happened to fall on (or at least around) Hanisch's 30th birthday.
Hanisch's Instagram nevertheless spotlighted the newlyweds also. In a cute photobooth photo, he called them "two of my best friends."
What we're dying to know is whether Schumer made a speech. We doubt it would be as uncouth as the one in her famous skit, but we bet it would be as funny.
