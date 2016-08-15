Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth's Gold Party Costumes Are #RelationshipGoals

The Olympians weren't the only ones to go for the gold this past weekend. According to The Daily Mail, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth joined the Hemsworth family for a birthday party for Liam's sister-in-law, Samantha. But it wasn't just any old b-day party.
The shindig had a unique theme that the couple took very seriously. For an all-gold house party, attendees were required to wear nothing but gold. Cyrus, of course, was just being Miley, shining in a costume inspired by a gold medal-winning Olympic basketball player. Meanwhile, Hemsworth paired shiny gold shorts with a tongue-in-cheek tank from Gold's Gym (get it: Gold's Gym). And of course, both posed alongside the resident metallic horse statue:
Nice execution, guys. We think you may have found the theme for your wedding. But there was one activity at the party that you might want to skip at your nuptials:
While it's not clear whose bum that is, we have to admit, that is some interesting art.
