Last month, Leslie Jones faced a wave of racist attacks on Twitter. Now, the comedian is standing up for another victim of online bullying: Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas. The 20-year-old athlete has been targeted on Twitter for everything from her appearance to her attitude."She's had to deal with people criticizing her hair, or people accusing her of bleaching her skin," Douglas's mom Paula Hawkins told Reuters . "They said she had breast enhancements, they said she wasn't smiling enough, she's unpatriotic. Then it went to not supporting [her] team mates."