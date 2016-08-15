Story from Pop Culture

Leslie Jones Defends Gabby Douglas On Twitter: "Show Her The Love You Showed Me"

Carolyn L. Todd
Last month, Leslie Jones faced a wave of racist attacks on Twitter. Now, the comedian is standing up for another victim of online bullying: Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas. The 20-year-old athlete has been targeted on Twitter for everything from her appearance to her attitude."She's had to deal with people criticizing her hair, or people accusing her of bleaching her skin," Douglas's mom Paula Hawkins told Reuters. "They said she had breast enhancements, they said she wasn't smiling enough, she's unpatriotic. Then it went to not supporting [her] team mates."
Ghostbusters actress Leslie Jones knows all too well what it feels like to be on the receiving end of so much unjustified nastiness — and she's calling for Twitter to rally behind the trolling community's latest target. "Yo I just heard Gabby getting attacked on her page," Jones tweetedon Monday, "show her the love you showed me #LOVE4GABBYUSA send to @gabrielledoug." The supportive hashtag echoes the one that started trending when Jones fans fought back for her on Twitter, #LoveForLeslieJ.
And we're happy to report that it looks like Jones' plan is working. People are getting behind Douglas on social media, encouraging the gymnast to stay strong. Go Team Gabby!
