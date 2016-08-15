Yo I just heard Gabby getting attacked on her page show her the love you showed me #LOVE4GABBYUSA send to @gabrielledoug— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 15, 2016
@gabrielledoug you are an inspiration to the world, and the U.S. thanks you for your commitment and performance! #LOVE4GABBYUSA #TeamUSA— Maureen H (@mlokos27) August 15, 2016
World, enough with the hating on each other. #LoveforLeslieJ #love4gabbyusa #loveforeveryone #stophating— Alexandra Cheney (@alexandracheney) August 15, 2016
Beyoncé’s Beyoncé (Michelle Obama) wants to be you @gabrielledoug. Thanks for being our inspiration. #LOVE4GABBYUSA pic.twitter.com/YtsajavbQd— AstroPhD named Katey (@astrokatey) August 15, 2016
We are doing just that. We love you both! #LOVE4GABBYUSA and #LoveforLeslieJ #BlackGirlsRock #BlackGirlMagic https://t.co/Q4dKBq59qz— Danielle Ricks (@daniellericks) August 15, 2016
I guarantee you there are athletes at these games who don't even know the words to our anthem #LOVE4GABBYUSA 🇺🇸 thanks for repping us!!!❤️💙💋— danes ღ (@owlmeida) August 15, 2016
#LOVE4GABBYUSA Great job @gabrielledoug! Be proud of all you've accomplished. Thanks for representing USA so well.— Mark Simko (@thndrbck) August 15, 2016
#LOVE4GABBYUSA @gabrielledoug is a class act. A wonderful athlete. Thanks to USA gymnastics team. @Lesdoggg https://t.co/yVlrNSFNap— Marguerite Leonard (@MaggieL149) August 15, 2016
@gabrielledoug Thanks for sharing your talent w/the world & congratulations on all your success👏🏻🎉 p.s. ignore the dumbasses #LOVE4GABBYUSA— jandemommy (@jandemommy) August 15, 2016