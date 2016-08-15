Jessica Alba's Daughter Got A Sweet Birthday Gift From Dad

Once upon a time there was a princess named Haven Today she went from four to five and aback my heart was taken To the day she was born when my soul expanded like a playpen And her smile lit my path like a fire for cavemen To the center of my world she found her way in And that's where she'll stay, Happy Birthday my dear Haven ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Cash Warren (@cash_warren) on Aug 13, 2016 at 5:43pm PDT