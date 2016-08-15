Jessica Alba's Daughter Got A Sweet Birthday Gift From Dad

This Saturday, Jessica Alba's daughter Haven celebrated her fifth birthday with a watermelon-themed party. The 5-year-old enjoyed face painting, pool time, and a very on-theme cake. But the sweetest gift she received was probably a poem that her dad, Cash Warren, wrote for her and shared on Instagram.
In a caption accompanying a family photo from the party, Warren wrote:
"Once upon a time there was a princess named Haven
Today she went from four to five and aback my heart was taken
To the day she was born when my soul expanded like a playpen
And her smile lit my path like a fire for cavemen
To the center of my world she found her way in
And that's where she'll stay, Happy Birthday my dear Haven."
It looks like Warren might be in the running for cutest celebrity dad on social media. His main competition? There's Chris Pratt, who always comes up with the sweetest captions for his family photos. Another contender, Freddie Prinze Jr., is all about sharing his daughter's feats of girl power on Twitter.
Alba also shared a birthday message for her youngest daughter. The proud mom wrote beneath an Instagram video of the festivities, "Happiest of birthdays to my sweet angel pie Havie!"
