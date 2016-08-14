The same hacker who released the Democratic National Committee emails is at it again, posting personal information on hundreds of Democrats and congressional staff online.
According to the Associated Press, after receiving "obscene" voicemails and text messages, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi reportedly told the Democratic party that there had been a breach, which targeted the "Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and other Democratic Party entities."
The breach resulted in the leak of phone numbers, emails, and other information, both personal and official. Pelosi urged Democrats and their family members to refrain from answering any texts or phone calls. She also suggested that they change their phone numbers, something she would be doing.
The Romanian hacker known as Guccifer 2.0 took credit for this leak on Friday. Though he has denied any connection to Russia, U.S. officials say the hacker is linked to the country and the hacking group known as Fancy Bear.
This was the same group the U.S. connected to the data breach at the Democratic National Committee last month, which revealed emails that showed apparent bias against Sen. Bernie Sanders. It also led Debbie Wasserman Schultz to resign as the chairperson of the Democratic National Committee.
Chief Information Security Officer of the House John Ramsey wrote in an email that the House computer system had not been compromised, but told staff to still be mindful when opening emails and websites.
Ramsay also suggested House Democrats change passwords to all of their email accounts and "strongly consider" changing their non-House email addresses, as well.
According to the Associated Press, after receiving "obscene" voicemails and text messages, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi reportedly told the Democratic party that there had been a breach, which targeted the "Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and other Democratic Party entities."
The breach resulted in the leak of phone numbers, emails, and other information, both personal and official. Pelosi urged Democrats and their family members to refrain from answering any texts or phone calls. She also suggested that they change their phone numbers, something she would be doing.
The Romanian hacker known as Guccifer 2.0 took credit for this leak on Friday. Though he has denied any connection to Russia, U.S. officials say the hacker is linked to the country and the hacking group known as Fancy Bear.
This was the same group the U.S. connected to the data breach at the Democratic National Committee last month, which revealed emails that showed apparent bias against Sen. Bernie Sanders. It also led Debbie Wasserman Schultz to resign as the chairperson of the Democratic National Committee.
Chief Information Security Officer of the House John Ramsey wrote in an email that the House computer system had not been compromised, but told staff to still be mindful when opening emails and websites.
Ramsay also suggested House Democrats change passwords to all of their email accounts and "strongly consider" changing their non-House email addresses, as well.
Related Video:
Advertisement