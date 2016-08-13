While waiting on the sidelines before the 200-meter butterfly semifinals, Michael Phelps had an alarming and pretty hilarious expression on his face. A photo of Phelps staring down his competitor Chad Le Clos quickly circulated and became a meme.
Now, it can be found not only all over the internet but also on a fan's body.
Tattoo artist Livia Tsang at Chronic Ink Tattoos in Toronto gave the tattoo to her boss Ricky Fung, who also happens to be a big Phelps fan.
She told Time this masterpiece was for inspiration as well as humor.
“When we chose the image, we had a bit of a laugh about it, but he told me that he wanted it because it showed his moment of focus before the race,” she said. “The most important thing was to really capture his eyes.”
We have the feeling this'll be the first of many Michael Phelps game face tattoos. You do not want to mess with someone with that on their arm.
And then my boss let me tattoo @MichaelPhelps on him.... #Rio2016 #Olympics #PhelpsFace pic.twitter.com/4q3k6SsFEE— Livia Tsang (@liviatsang) August 12, 2016
