Carpool Karaoke is getting a sister show. The popular Late Late Show with James Corden segment will soon be its own show, and now it'll be joined by a celebrity rap battle show on TBS, TV Line reports.
Drop the Mic will follow a format familiar to anyone who’s seen the segment. Four celebrities will rap battle and the audience chooses a winner. We imagine the format will end up being something like Lip Sync Battle, which has found a home and a considerable audience on Spike.
Great past rap battles have included Cara Delevingne and Dave Franco, Anne Hathaway, and David Schwimmer.
“James Corden and Ben Winston have struck a nerve with their celebrity-driven, music-infused, incredibly fun content,” TBS’ Michael Bloom said in a statement. “This series embodies the kind of unique and surprising programming we are looking for as we reinvent our approach to this genre within the new TBS brand.”
Drop the Mic is expected to premiere in 2017. James Corden, Ben Winston, and Jensen Karp, who used to battle rap as Hot Karl, will executive produce.
Drop the Mic will follow a format familiar to anyone who’s seen the segment. Four celebrities will rap battle and the audience chooses a winner. We imagine the format will end up being something like Lip Sync Battle, which has found a home and a considerable audience on Spike.
Great past rap battles have included Cara Delevingne and Dave Franco, Anne Hathaway, and David Schwimmer.
“James Corden and Ben Winston have struck a nerve with their celebrity-driven, music-infused, incredibly fun content,” TBS’ Michael Bloom said in a statement. “This series embodies the kind of unique and surprising programming we are looking for as we reinvent our approach to this genre within the new TBS brand.”
Drop the Mic is expected to premiere in 2017. James Corden, Ben Winston, and Jensen Karp, who used to battle rap as Hot Karl, will executive produce.
Advertisement