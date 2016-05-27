James Corden has lobbed some pretty epic insults in his days rap-battling on The Late Late Show. But on Thursday night he went after someone very close to our hearts. The best of Friends, if you will.
David Schwimmer stopped by the show to duke it out. And things got ugly — or as ugly as they can during a hilarious faux rap-war. Corden took shots at the actor, of course. But he also dished out some insults about his iconic character Ross on Friends.
The whole fight was settled, though, when Rebel Wilson came out to set the men straight. There's no question who won this musical duel. Watch the battle below to hear all the best mean rhymes from the three-way rap-off.
