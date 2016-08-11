Real Human Man Confirms He Really Did Date Selena Gomez

"To all the haters," it reads, "Selena is a real girl with a real heart and real feelings. All you superficial who are just unhappy with your love lives, understand that love is real. Although we have ventured on separate paths, at least I know that love exists. I love you Sel." Wow. Nothing subtle or ambiguous about that. Though there is no word from Selena, Krost makes it explicit that the two were indeed romantically involved. It's heartwarming to see him both stand up for his ex and wish her well. Classy, Mr. Krost.

