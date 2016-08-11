Real Human Man Confirms He Really Did Date Selena Gomez

Today, a lucky soul by the name of Samuel Krost confirmed that he has, in fact, dated mega pop star Selena Gomez. The two were spotted out together multiple times starting in 2015, as reported by Elle. But neither party ever confirmed the relationship. Now, Krost — an NYU grad, friend of Gigi Hadid, and all-around average-seeming guy — has reignited the rumors with a very clear public statement. He posted the below message, which fans screen-shotted before he deleted it shortly after.
"To all the haters," it reads, "Selena is a real girl with a real heart and real feelings. All you superficial who are just unhappy with your love lives, understand that love is real. Although we have ventured on separate paths, at least I know that love exists. I love you Sel." Wow. Nothing subtle or ambiguous about that. Though there is no word from Selena, Krost makes it explicit that the two were indeed romantically involved. It's heartwarming to see him both stand up for his ex and wish her well. Classy, Mr. Krost.
Krost posted this group photo on his Instagam early this year. (Selena is on the left.)
And here are several snaps of the couple holding hands.
I ship Selena Gomez and Samuel Krost so f much pic.twitter.com/q7LMnNWzxR— hati (@smilehadid_) February 12, 2016
