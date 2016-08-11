Two months ago, singer Christina Grimmie was shot and killed after a concert in Orlando. The 22-year-old was a rising star who had just begun her career — first gaining a following on YouTube and later making it to the final three on season 6 of The Voice. In fact, she was still putting finishing touches on four music videos for the EP Side A, which she released in February. Grimmie's family decided to finish what the artist started, and share her posthumous work with the world.
On Thursday, Billboard premiered the video for "Snow White," the first in a four-part series called The Ballad of Jessica Blue. Billboard will release a new video in the series for the next three weeks.
In the videos, Grimmie plays a character named Jessica who is on a journey of self-discovery, questioning her creative path and relationships. The first installment features Snow White-inspired visual elements, including Grimmie's makeup. It's a beautiful video, and its emotional weight is that much heavier knowing its star is gone. Watch the premiere, below.
In the videos, Grimmie plays a character named Jessica who is on a journey of self-discovery, questioning her creative path and relationships. The first installment features Snow White-inspired visual elements, including Grimmie's makeup. It's a beautiful video, and its emotional weight is that much heavier knowing its star is gone. Watch the premiere, below.
Advertisement