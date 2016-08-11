Paris Hilton isn't the only one in her family with a criminal record. Her 22-year-old brother Conrad has had a few run-ins with the law himself over the past year, and has just been released from prison after serving two months, as People reports.
Last March, he pled guilty to threatening people on a plane from London to Los Angeles. "I am going to fucking kill you!" he reportedly told passengers and flight attendants, according to court documents obtained by People. "I will fucking own anyone on this flight... They are fucking peasants."
He also reportedly punched the bulkhead.
He was put on parole for this crime, and in June, he ended up in jail for using drugs while on probation. He was freed on August 1.
This wasn't Conrad's first time in custody. Cosmopolitan reports that he was arrested last June for breaking into an ex-girlfriend's house.
Perhaps this time will mark a fresh start?
