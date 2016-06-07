Conrad Hilton became the latest Hilton sibling to head to jail after U.S. Magistrate Judge Suzanne H. Segal revoked his probation Monday, E! Online reports.
Segal sentenced Hilton to two months in prison following several failed drug tests and dismissal from a substance abuse treatment program ordered by the court. Hilton admitted in court to using marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids, a US Attorney's Office spokesperson tells People.
Hilton has been on probation since 2015, when he plead guilty to making threats against flight attendants and passengers on a flight from London to Los Angeles in August 2014.
"I am going to f---ing kill you!" Hilton said, according to the criminal complaint. "I will f---ing own anyone on this flight ... they are f---ing peasants," he also reportedly said.
Hilton also referenced a prior incident that his father made go away.
"I could get you all fired in five minutes,” he said during the flight. “I know your boss! My father will pay this out. He has done it before. Dad paid $300k last time."
Court papers further state that he "repeatedly entered the bathroom to smoke marijuana and tobacco" during the flight.
Kind of makes Blac Chyna’s little incident look minor.
Robert Shapiro, Hilton’s attorney, convinced the judge that Hilton should be allowed to self-surrender within 48 hours.
