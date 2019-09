Here's The Most Popular Wedding Dress On Pinterest

Many brides-to-be prioritize finding a unique gown. Well, if you end up opting for a particular Grace Loves Lace dress for the big day, that isn't going to happen: The Australian label's "Hollie" style is the most-pinned dress on Pinterest. Just how much Pinterest love does that equate to? The look has been posted over 2.5 million times The Hollie is comprised of a short, lace minidress-esque base topped with a sheer, flowing, spaghetti-strapped, full-skirted lace overlay. The sizing spans from an XXS to XL, which is a bit surprising for a wedding dress, though customers do send in a slew of measurements before each dress is custom-made at the brand's HQ in Brisbane. (The site's sizing and fit guide assures that the stretchy fabrication and lack of buttons or zippers makes for a comfy, slip-it-on fit, which is also rare as far as wedding gowns go.)Founder and creative director Megan Ziems started Grace Loves Lace because of her own struggles to find the "perfect dress," per a representative. The brand's lace-centric styles are sold on its site, on Etsy , and via its Aussie and L.A. showrooms, the latter of which just opened last month.Unsurprisingly — given its Pinterest popularity — the dress sold out. But if this is the getting-hitched aesthetic (and the relatively reasonable price point) you've been looking for, don't freak out just yet. The brand created a second iteration of the style, dubbed the "Hollie 2.0," which is priced at $1,870.