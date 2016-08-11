Here's The Most Popular Wedding Dress On Pinterest

Many brides-to-be prioritize finding a unique gown. Well, if you end up opting for a particular Grace Loves Lace dress for the big day, that isn't going to happen: The Australian label's "Hollie" style is the most-pinned dress on Pinterest. Just how much Pinterest love does that equate to? The look has been posted over 2.5 million times.
The Hollie is comprised of a short, lace minidress-esque base topped with a sheer, flowing, spaghetti-strapped, full-skirted lace overlay. The sizing spans from an XXS to XL, which is a bit surprising for a wedding dress, though customers do send in a slew of measurements before each dress is custom-made at the brand's HQ in Brisbane. (The site's sizing and fit guide assures that the stretchy fabrication and lack of buttons or zippers makes for a comfy, slip-it-on fit, which is also rare as far as wedding gowns go.)
Founder and creative director Megan Ziems started Grace Loves Lace because of her own struggles to find the "perfect dress," per a representative. The brand's lace-centric styles are sold on its site, on Etsy, and via its Aussie and L.A. showrooms, the latter of which just opened last month.
Unsurprisingly — given its Pinterest popularity — the dress sold out. But if this is the getting-hitched aesthetic (and the relatively reasonable price point) you've been looking for, don't freak out just yet. The brand created a second iteration of the style, dubbed the "Hollie 2.0," which is priced at $1,870.
