Well, this is weird. Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley in all eight Harry Potter movies. After a decade of starring as Harry and Hermione's BFF on the big screen, he is Ron Weasley to many of us. But this week, the actor had a surreal encounter with the new Ron.
Grint visited London's West End to see the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. After the show, the 27-year-old met the entire cast — including the actor who plays Ron, Paul Thornley.
Rupert Grint and @paulfthornley meet after the #CursedChild this evening. #KeepTheSecrets pic.twitter.com/kUC3ZOleCN— Harry Potter Play (@HPPlayLDN) August 10, 2016
Thornley plays grown-up Ron in the two-part play. And the casting directors did an awesome job: In the photos posted on the play's official Twitter account, Thornley looks like Grint's big brother. It must've been an odd sensation for the actor to watch somebody else carry the baton (wand?). That's some stage magic.
.@paulfthornley meets Rupert Grint after the #CursedChild performance this evening. #KeepTheSecrets pic.twitter.com/Z8Lh8SvdJg— Harry Potter Play (@HPPlayLDN) August 10, 2016
Rupert Grint met the cast of the #CursedChild this evening at the Palace Theatre. #KeepTheSecrets pic.twitter.com/CxXkxdXgGL— Harry Potter Play (@HPPlayLDN) August 10, 2016
Advertisement