Did You Catch Laurie Hernandez Whisper A Secret Encouragement To Herself?

We could all use a little self-encouragement right before a big moment, whether it's a job interview, an important presentation, or a test. Olympic athletes, as it turns out, are no different.
The U.S. women's gymnastics team took home a major win last night, and that gold medal would not have been possible without Laurie Hernandez's incredible performance on beam. That stunning routine is the result of years of hard work — and a little encouraging mantra to psych herself up.
Just before beginning her turn and hopping onto the beam, Hernandez can be seen whispering to herself, "I got this."
And "got it" she did: Hernandez scored a 15.233 on the beam, according to NPR, and went on to take the lead in the final floor routines that clenched the win for Team USA.
Whether you're an Olympic athlete, a mega pop star, or a regular person doing regular-people things, don't underestimate the power of a good mantra. A positive refrain isn't only helpful when facing down life's biggest moments. It's a way to center yourself by offering up a little reminder that you're the boss, and, in the words of Laurie Hernandez, you got this.
