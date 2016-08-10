#Clippercuts was the trending beauty hashtag last week. If you're not familiar, well, it's pretty straightforward: Stylists were documenting haircuts done using a set of clippers — yes, the kind barbers regularly use. And believe it or not, that's not even the craziest cutting technique we've come across. Last year, we were introduced to fire and sword cutting. Now, there's another method popping up that's giving all of them a run for their money.
In a video posted on Instagram, a stylist at German salon M&M Friseure can be seen cutting a client's hair in a very unconventional way. First, she separates the hair into four sections and secures them in ponytails. Then — and this is where things get weird — she uses gel to get the hair to stand straight into the air. Why, you ask? Likely, to get a better read of the client's split ends. That, and for going viral's sake.
After completing the trim, she removes the elastics and blowdries the hair. We've got to say, we were skeptical, but we actually don't hate the results. The client is left with layers on top, but doesn't appear to lose too much length. Nevertheless, we're going to stick with the old-fashioned method for now — when scissors are involved, we like to play it safe.
