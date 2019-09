While the method looks fast and the results appear sleek, watching the clipper trim right through chunks of hair requires a lot of trust in your hairstylist. Basically, if you sneeze, you might be screwed.We can certainly agree that this new method is social media gold, but is it all it's cracked up to be? We asked Matt Fugate , hairstylist at John Frieda, what he thinks of this buzzy beauty hack.First, Fugate tells us that it is safe, but it may not be the best technique for a blunt cut. “It looks great when first cut, but when washed and styled a second time, this cut's true colors show itself,” he explains. “The ends will be more chewed than cut with a clean line.” He adds that this method isn’t entirely new. It’s been around for years, but taking the stage at hair shows, not blowing up Instagram.Moral of the story? Great for Instagram, but maybe not for real life.