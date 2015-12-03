Ditch the scissors and get your hair cut with swords by the real-life Edward Scissorhands.Posted by AJ+ on Wednesday, 2 December 2015
"Hairstylists always cut one side and then the other," Madrid-based stylist Alberto Olmedo begins by saying in the video above. "And one side is always a bit different from the other... Even if it is only a little bit." The only way to make sure the two sides match up, he explains, is to cut both simultaneously. How does he achieve this? By having his clients drape their hair over a chair and whacking it with two massive swords. No, this is not a joke.
But a pair of samurai tools aren't Olmedo's sole cutting method of choice; he also enlists the assistance of what he deems another "medieval" approach: lighting people's hair on fire. The video, which has so far garnered about 48 million views and 750K shares on Facebook, is intriguing, fascinating, and can't-look-away-worthy — but it's also maybe the worst possible way to cut someone's hair. The results themselves are mediocre, to say the least, and could definitely have been achieved without risking heat damage, for those with curly hair, or accidentally decapitating the client, for those with heads. (While velaterapia, which involves burning off split ends, is popular in some countries, the technique is gentler — plus, most stylists still don't recommend it.)
Whether or not it's a Nope, I'll pass, from you, you have to admit that the process is both gasp-worthy and worth a gander. Watch above as the real-life Edward Scissorhands slices, dices, and heats things up in the salon chair.
