Robert Downey Jr. Just Made The Best Hiddleswift Joke

Withe one photo, Robert Downey Jr. managed to both welcome Tom Hiddleston to Instagram and poke fun at the Thor actor's relationship with Taylor Swift.
That's because Downey didn't just choose any photo to rib his Avengers co-star. He picked a paparazzi photo of Hiddleston wearing a tank top proclaiming his love for T.S. from her well attended July Fourth celebration.
But if you thought you knew what those initials stand for, Downey wants you to think again.
"Join me in welcoming the biggest T. Stark fan of them all to Instagram!" Downey joked of Hiddleston's now-infamous shirt.
It seems Downey just threw a wrench in everyone's presumptions about Hiddleston's sartorial choice. Could Loki really just be Tony Stark superfan who happened to have that tank top lying around before he even started dating Swift?
Hiddleston has yet to respond to Downey's post. But that's what Instagram is for, after all.
