Every summer, Twinsburg, OH, plays host to a one-of-a-kind gathering. Or should we say two-of-a-kind? The city, located between Akron and Cleveland, is the site of the Twins Days Festival — "the world's largest annual gathering of twins."
Every year, twins and multiples from around the country flock to Twinsburg to participate in two days of activities, including friendly competition, entertainment, and, of course, a parade. This year, the event took place August 5-7, and the theme was outer space. Throughout the weekend, doubles showed off their interpretation of "to twinfinity and beyond," which meant lots of out-of-this-world styles, from aliens to angels.
We sent photographer Tara Rice to capture some of the magic on film. Click through to see her amazing shots.
