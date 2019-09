This Is What The First Website EVER Actually Looked Like

This past weekend, a major 25-year anniversary took place. On August 6, 1991, a little thing called the World Wide Web made its debut.The World Wide Web Project, created by the British scientist Tim Berners-Lee, was devised as an "information retrieval initiative aiming to give universal access to a large universe of documents," its site says. The first proposal for it was written in 1989, but it wasn't until 1991 that the first files could be accessed online — a word that was still foreign at the time.The thing that most of us can't imagine living without was just the seed of an idea that most people rejected until 1993 — proof that the best innovations can take time to stick. (It's even crazier to think that Google wasn't founded until 1998.)The first-ever website that Berners-Lee released to the world was created on his NeXT computer , a clunky work station that had been designed a few years earlier by none other than Steve Jobs . You know, that Apple guy. The site described the "project," with links to information including, "What's out there?" (a guide to "the world's online information"); a "bibliography," and a history of the project. It's as simple as websites get: a white page, with plain black script and blue links.