Guess The Disney Song With Lin-Manuel Miranda

Suzannah Weiss
Lin-Manuel Miranda took over Disney Animation's Instagram this weekend, and the result is a glorious collection of Disney tunes sung by the Hamilton star.

You'll probably be able to recognize some of them right away, though this one may not be obvious without the chorus.

#Mulan #Linstagram #TheBridge

A video posted by Walt Disney Animation Studios (@disneyanimation) on


That was a snippet from the Mulan favorite "I'll Make a Man Out of You."

Then there are a few you may be less familiar with.

Name the Disney movie I'm singing #linstagram

A video posted by Walt Disney Animation Studios (@disneyanimation) on


That's “A Whale of a Tale” from 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. Now, try to identify this classic.

#linstagram

A video posted by Walt Disney Animation Studios (@disneyanimation) on


That was “One Jump Ahead” from Aladdin.

To promote the new movie Moana, he also sang a number with The Rock and the rest of the cast.

And to close it out, here's a new one from #moana with @auliicravalho & @therock! Thanks for letting me play on the #linstagram! #dreamscometrue

A video posted by Walt Disney Animation Studios (@disneyanimation) on


Can Miranda please just record an entire album of Disney covers?
