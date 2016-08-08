SXSW 2017 Events, Panels-How To Vote South by Southwest

Why isn't it okay for women to earn big paychecks, and why do we still feel weird about it in 2016? Hear directly from Sallie Krawcheck and Jean Chatzky about the issues around women and money, from feeling comfortable asking for more, to questioning our worth, and the awkwardness some women feel about making more than their partners.Some people are just born with it in their blood — creativity. But how do you sustain a childlike wonder and exuberant creativity as you grow a multi-million dollar global business? Refinery29’s fearless visionary Piera Gelardi shares her lessons and inspirations.Body positivity continues to grow as a vital topic of discussion in the media, but has anything really changed? Plus-size supermodel Tess Holliday will join us to discuss why plus-size bodies are still controversial on the internet, which is where we live our lives.The world is obsessed with formulas: The innovation formula. The foolproof recipe. The secret, step-by-step checklist for success. But more often than not, formulas need an extra something to really work — and what that extra ingredient is can be hard to pin down. Formula masters like Dominique Ansel (recipes) and Skylar Grey (songwriting) will discuss their process.How do we harness the power of empathy through technology and storytelling? This will touch on the ways in which the empathy gap affects our culture at large across government, education, gender, and entertainment.Why do celebrities need activism, and why do activists need celebrities? Can celebrity culture really be used for good? Should it? This panel will explore the role (positive and negative) that celebrity culture has had on social movements.Everyone is talking about gender parity in Hollywood this year, but is anyone actually trying to create tangible solutions? Refinery29’s Amy Emmerich joins like-minded industry leaders, such as Tiffany Shlain, to discuss how we can really move the needle.This panel will explore the now-antiquated term “selfie” to understand it anew as a vehicle for revolution within the fashion and beauty spaces. The selfie's presence across platforms, and particularly on Instagram, supports self-promotion and exposure for people with wholly original and uniquely curated looks. Hear directly from Instagram and Muse Model Management on how brands are using this media to connect with a wider variety of consumers, more directly than ever before.As brands progress off dot com and onto other user-interface platforms, such as social networks, physical objects, and AI conversations, there is one element that's constantly being used, but is hardly ever spoken about: voice.A few years ago, no one thought that we'd be back to discussing how important email, SEO, and homepage strategy are for the growth of media brands. However, some of the most thriving companies in the industry are actively putting their focus and resources behind these channels again.