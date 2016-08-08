People have all sorts of reasons for choosing not to wear their engagement rings. Sometimes, it's a practical decision. For some, it's personal preference. Mila Kunis has a very interesting and specific reason for not sporting the beautiful ring hubby Ashton Kutcher gave her. “My engagement ring is in a safety-deposit box," she explained to Australian radio hosts Kyle & Jackie O. "I'm like, ‘I can't wear this, because someone's going to chop my hand off for it.'"
Well, okay then.
The 5-carat Tiffany diamond ring is reportedly worth about $250,000 — so we can't blame the actress for keeping her rock on lockdown. It also helps explain Kunis' decision to go the frugal route when it came to the couple's simple platinum wedding bands.
In July, the 32-year-old told Conan O'Brien that she bought them on Etsy for $90 and $100. "My engagement ring is beautiful, but I don't ever wear it," she explained. "This ring, I'm like, 'It's $90!' It's great." Not a bad idea, Mila.
