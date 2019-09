The 5-carat Tiffany diamond ring is reportedly worth about $250,000 — so we can't blame the actress for keeping her rock on lockdown. It also helps explain Kunis ' decision to go the frugal route when it came to the couple's simple platinum wedding bands In July, the 32-year-old told Conan O'Brien that she bought them on Etsy for $90 and $100. "My engagement ring is beautiful, but I don't ever wear it," she explained. "This ring, I'm like, 'It's $90!' It's great." Not a bad idea, Mila.