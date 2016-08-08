Who Is The Mystery Guy Taylor Swift Is Kissing In This Snapchat Video?

Taylor Swift was kissing someone on Snapchat this weekend and it sure wasn't Tom Hiddleston.
After a surprise performance with Nelly on Saturday night at BFF Karlie Kloss' birthday party in the Hamptons, a video of Swift hit Snapchat that had her stealing a kiss on the cheek from a mystery man.
Now, before you get all worried that Hiddleswift has called it quits, E! reports that the mystery guy in the video (posted by jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer) is no mystery to Swift.
He's Mike Hess, a Harvard Business School graduate and oil heir who was reportedly also celebrating his birthday that night with Kloss. Yes, Swift was likely just giving Hess an innocent celebratory kiss for his 30th.
More proof that Hiddleston has nothing to worry about? This isn't the first time Hess has been seen out and about with Swift and Kloss.
Back in 2014, model Heidi Klum — who was also at the party — posted a photo with the threesome at a Knicks game.
Everything seems pretty platonic here, but we'd still like to know how Hiddleston really feels about this kiss. Maybe we'll try and stop him on his next jog to get the answer.
