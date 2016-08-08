Leonardo DiCaprio Has An Olympic Look-Alike & He's Excellent At Archery

Carolyn L. Todd
Leonardo DiCaprio finally won an Oscar of his own this year for his role in The Revenant. And a few people were convinced that DiCaprio had a shot at clinching another golden award this summer — at the Rio Summer Olympics. Viewers have noticed that American archer Brady Ellison bears a striking resemblance to the actor. People have taken to Twitter to point out the similarity between DiCaprio and Ellison. Even Team U.S.A. chimed in!
Take a look at the side-by-side. What do you think? Is he doppelgänger material? Or is the internet getting carried away?
Photos: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images; Michael Buckner/REX/Shutterstock.
Ellison, who helped the U.S. men's archery team score a silver medal this weekend, will participate in the individual competition on Tuesday. Let's hope his shot at the gold is as good as Leo's!
