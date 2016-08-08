Leonardo DiCaprio Has An Olympic Look-Alike & He's Excellent At Archery

Leonardo DiCaprio finally won an Oscar of his own this year for his role in The Revenant. And a few people were convinced that DiCaprio had a shot at clinching another golden award this summer — at the Rio Summer Olympics. Viewers have noticed that American archer Brady Ellison bears a striking resemblance to the actor. People have taken to Twitter to point out the similarity between DiCaprio and Ellison. Even Team U.S.A. chimed in!

