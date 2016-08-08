Leonardo DiCaprio Has An Olympic Look-Alike & He's Excellent At Archery

Leonardo DiCaprio finally won an Oscar of his own this year for his role in The Revenant. And a few people were convinced that DiCaprio had a shot at clinching another golden award this summer — at the Rio Summer Olympics. Viewers have noticed that American archer Brady Ellison bears a striking resemblance to the actor. People have taken to Twitter to point out the similarity between DiCaprio and Ellison. Even Team U.S.A. chimed in!
Take a look at the side-by-side. What do you think? Is he doppelgänger material? Or is the internet getting carried away?
Ellison, who helped the U.S. men's archery team score a silver medal this weekend, will participate in the individual competition on Tuesday. Let's hope his shot at the gold is as good as Leo's!
Advertisement
#RioOlympics2016 It seems that Leonardo DiCaprio just won a silver medal in archery.— Ibrahim Banks (@TheShowOff85) August 6, 2016
Am I the only one that thinks that Ellison from #USA #archery team looks a bit like Leonardo dicaprio? #Rio2016 #olympics— Sally (@manicrose1984) August 6, 2016
Leonardo DiCaprio will be playing Brady Ellison in "The Archer".— DeniseVasquez (@DENISEVASQUEZ) August 6, 2016
We mean...we see it.— U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) August 7, 2016
⚡️"Leonardo DiCaprio's twin is an #Olympic archer, apparently"https://t.co/Rc13zPS1Su pic.twitter.com/TGcIqVIHtO
Okay if you tell me that guy on the US Archery team isn't Leonardo DiCaprio, I will call you a liar.— Tatjana Vejnovic (@Digital_Vix3n) August 6, 2016
Olympic archer looks like Leonardo DiCaprio https://t.co/vDPlXPTu76 He gets everything even an extradinary Olympic doppelganger— Sloan Morgan Brooks (@colbymef) August 8, 2016
Advertisement