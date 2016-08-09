What Happened When A Man Documented His Body Image On Instagram For 30 Days

The final picture, posted on the 30th day, is one of me on a beach during a recent all-gay cruise I took to the Bahamas. I’m grinning as I stand shirtless with my hands atop my head. Looking at the picture now, I feel like a weight has been taken off my shoulders. Over those 30 days, I more or less let go of the need to avoid pools or beaches; I stopped feeling a fearful attachment to wearing shirts; and I quit obsessing over what I ate and punishing myself for not being "perfect." And that bit of progress felt more freeing than I could have imagined when I posted that first shirtless selfie at the beginning of the month.



Of course, I still can't say I feel 100% confident about my body, but I do feel like this project provided me with a cathartic release. It's as if I'm no longer hiding something. Although I wouldn’t do this same challenge again, I’m less afraid of showing my torso, and I worry less about how people might judge me. And more importantly, I’m hopeful that I’m just one of many men out there starting to share their struggles with body image on Instagram (and beyond). It’s time that men become more comfortable having these conversations.



Whether or not I’m contributing to a larger trend of men speaking out about body insecurities, I’m just happy that, after 30 days of publicly delving into my own self-acceptance, I can finally say that "no shirt" really means "no problem" — even when there’s #nofilter.



