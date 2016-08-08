Dozens Dead In Suicide Blast Outside Hospital In Pakistan

Dozens are dead after a suicide attack outside of a hospital in southwestern Pakistan.
The bombing struck as crowds gathered outside the Quetta hospital to mourn the fatal shooting of a prominent lawyer, killing more than 60 people, the Associated Press reports. The BBC reports that 120 more were injured.
The crowd had formed in response to the shooting of Bilal Anwar Kasi, who was killed on his way to the city's court complex, according to the BBC. Many lawyers and at least two journalists were among the dead.
The BBC reports that an arm of the Pakistani Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressed "deep grief and anguish over the loss of precious human lives."
"No one will be allowed to disturb the peace in the province that has been restored thanks to the countless sacrifices by the security forces, police, and the people of Baluchistan," he said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
