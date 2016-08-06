Empowering Photos Of Women Celebrating World Breast-Feeding Week

Breast-feeding is no easy task, even though it's basically one of the most natural things humans do. Having to breast-feed in fear of being judged by others seriously compounds the difficulty, though. That's just one of the reasons it's beautiful to see photos of women from all over the world joining together, with little ones latched on out in the open, for World Breast-Feeding Week.
According to the Daily Mail, 500 women gathered in Pasig City, Philippines, on Saturday, simultaneously feeding their children and holding up signs with slogans like "Breast Is Best." There were similar demonstrations in 120 countries, including China and Romania.
The event, organized by World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action, has been held since 1992. It's about much more than Mila Kunis being allowed to feed baby Wyatt in a restaurant without comment. The goal is to raise awareness of breast-feeding's health benefits and its role in alleviating global poverty (formula is very expensive). There's a lot of good those mamas can do while flashing their breasts to the world.
