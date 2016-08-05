Why This Olympian Is Talking About Race Before Rio

"It’s accurate to say that people involved in this sport are very privileged. It’s been eye-opening to come from Brooklyn, where they don’t have anything to do after school. You're in trouble with your parents all the time, or your parents are working all the time. They don’t have these resources or these opportunities after school for themselves. I think it’s privileged to have another form of education, where you learn skills and how to interact with people, how to discuss things you’re doing, have hobbies and all those things. And when you don’t have that, you’re not on the path other privileged people are, to be able to do things like that."Being part of my Brooklyn community and seeing these kids not having any resources, any tools, or any opportunities to get involved in things like this. Then my other friends, in fencing, have a million opportunities in the world, like doing fencing, doing whatever else they want to do — after-school programs, doing theater, doing everything. And it’s such a contrast.""[It’s] very important to be visible. And I feel like a lot of the Black women who are represented in the media aren’t represented so positively, or are kind of one-dimensional — like Desperate Housewives or Real Housewives-type or Basketball Wives-type. Something that’s not productive, and kind of a little bleak, too. We should have a wider range and more diversity of how Black women are represented and how they are popularized."I think it’s very important for younger Black women to see that you can be prestigious, cool, or perceived as cool, and there are other successful Black women that you could potentially be like, or look up to, or aspire to be. To be visible to young kids is really important. I think I have a chance to enlighten younger kids that this is a different avenue, that is not conventional, and it can be done."Also, [to] be an image for the general public that Black women are out here doing really ambitious things and being successful in something you don’t expect. And kind of reverse this idea of, 'Why should I even expect that?' [To see] they are very much equal to everyone else and [we] are out here getting these things and being good at it and taking it up to this Olympic level. Being able to go to the Olympics and be an image of that is important. And it’s also a beacon of hope for people. There are positive things happening in the Black community that we can celebrate. So I hope I can be that — a pillar of hope.""Sometimes. I honestly — I feel responsible for encouraging the Black girls around me in fencing to make the most of opportunities. I really want them to have an experience like I had. [Fencing] bolstered me to do things I never thought I would do without it. I just really want to encourage them to do their best at it, to take it seriously. I feel responsible to give them whatever I can."Peter taught us to give back. That was the whole goal — you were given this gift, I was given this gift by Peter. Honestly, such a huge gift he gave me when I was 9. To support my dreaming and give me that emotional support, mental support. And you’re given a lot and you’re expected to give back a lot. And that’s a huge theme of PWF.""Do what you love. With fencing, I love this so much I never really see it as work. It’s something I enjoy doing; I like being there over anything else. And it’s kind of the same, 'If you love something, you’ll never work a day in your life.' Technically, fencing is my job, but I never feel like I’m working. It’s very hard and it’s very demanding, but I love it so much that I don’t mind. It’s never a chore."Editor's note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.