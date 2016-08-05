Attention, film critics: Cara Delevingne sees your Suicide Squad reviews and she is not happy about them.
The model and actress, who plays Enchantress in the superhero film, told Reuters that the negative feedback about the movie has been especially brutal.
"The critics have been absolutely horrific," she said at the film's London premiere. "They're really, really horrible. You know, I just don't think they [critics] like superhero movies.
"This movie isn't perfect, but it's a wonderful film, and I think the characters are incredible," she added. "We all worked really, really hard, and it doesn't really matter what the critics say at the end of the day. It's the fans that we made this movie for."
She may have a point. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a critics score of 27%, but the audience score is 74%. Then there's that fan petition...and the fact that it's on track to be August's biggest money-maker, ever. Are you still going see it?
