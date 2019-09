There's Now A Magazine For, & By, Cool Teens

A brand-new teen magazine debuted last month. Or, perhaps more accurately, a new title was born: Womb comes courtesy of VFiles, the cool-kid online destination, e-comm platform, and app. Everything in Womb is conceived and created by Gen Z and the first issue’s 100-plus pages explored the theme “We’ve Got Issues,” culling ideas about the stuff teens truly care about these days from a survey sent to VFiles’ 200,000 users. While it's entirely focused on teen-generated content, Womb's founding editor and creative director isn't a technically teen — it's Kevin Amato, acclaimed photographer and progressive casting director, responsible for casting shows like Hood By Air.Make no mistake: Though its ambitions are accessible and open-minded, Womb is a pretty niche project (for now). For starters, you can’t find it on any newsstands, at least not yet. It’s available at VFiles HQ in NYC, plus select boutiques around the world. It’s free, too. The advertising strategy is still pretty TBD, though the inaugural issue was fully supported by Calvin Klein. The plan is to produce issues quarterly, unlike the monthly or 10-issues-per-year production schedules of most teen titles. Oh, and it’s heavily image-driven. In fact, there’s barely any text at all. VFiles’ founder, Julie Anne Quay, talked us through the intriguing new “for teens, by teens” project.“Every time we do VFiles Runway show, we crowdsource designers, models, photographers, and stylists. We get an incredible reaction, but in a runway show, you just don’t get to give as much exposure as you could in a print magazine format. So we decided to do a magazine to really show the incredible amount of work and talent on the VFiles platform. Womb’s editor, Kevin [Amato] , and I think of magazines as luxury products. We wanted to give all the kids on the VFiles platform the opportunity to see their work in print. Even now, when there’s so much digital [content], print still really matters. It means a lot to see your work authenticated in a magazine as a young photographer, stylist, or fashion editor.“We really wanted the magazine to feel like, ‘This is it. This is what the kids are saying. This is how they feel right now.’ The subject of the first issue was ‘We’ve Got Issues. ’ We put a survey up on VFiles and kids answered the questions were like, ‘What’s your biggest issue?’ A lot of the answers revolve around equal opportunity."