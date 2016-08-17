There's Now A Magazine For, & By, Cool Teens

Why did you choose the name Womb?

“Kevin wanted to call it that. He said, ‘Everything comes from the womb: It’s the one thing that we all have in common.’ At the beginning, I thought it was such a crazy name, but it makes sense.



"We have so many users on VFiles who are pushing culture forward and we want to create tools that those kids can use, build a brand, and actually benefit from. Then, other kids can be inspired and maybe they can all collaborate together.”



What kind of feedback have you gotten thus far?

“The response has been amazing. It’s been really great; very thankful. Kids have said to us, ‘Thanks for shouting me out,’ [and] ‘Thanks for putting me in the spotlight, it inspires me to keep going to do more.’ That's the kind of response that means everything to us.”



Why have a non-teen edit a magazine of solely teen-crafted content?

"Kevin is really connected to the youth community. He’s out there with them, creating with them. It’s a global situation: I mean, the guy who shot the cover from Womb is from Eastern Europe. These are not just kids from downtown NYC."