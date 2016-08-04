Cara Delevingne On Why She Speaks Out About Depression

Throughout her career, Cara Delevingne has been nothing but up front about her past struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts. Now, in Elle's upcoming September issue, the Suicide Squad star opened up about why it's so important that she speaks about these topics.
During her interview, Delevingne described the responses she's received from fans living with similar mental-health issues. "I couldn’t just sit there and listen to these girls, and boys, too, but usually girls, say this stuff, about bullying, about their sexuality, depression, and guilt and suicidal thoughts and just all of it, without being like, ‘I have been through that, and it’s going to be okay,'" she said.
"If I can help a teenager go through a better time than they should be, then I am going to fucking do that. I mean, fucking being a teenager sucks. And I somehow came through the other end," she added. Like Kristen Bell and Kristen Stewart, Delevingne understands the importance of celebrities speaking openly about mental health — and the impact that kind of honesty can have on fans and other young people.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
