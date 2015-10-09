It's well established by now that Cara Delevingne likes to do interviews her way. It's no surprise, then, that she began her talk at this evening's Women in the World conference in London by kicking off her heels. What's more, interviewer Rupert Everett (yes, that Rupert Everett) barely got one question out before she stopped him and listed the things she was here to talk about.



Those things included her struggles as a model, a time when she "never felt more disconnected from myself," suffered from psoriasis, and was desperate for "someone to say you need to take a break."



"I had what everyone wanted," she acknowledged to a crowd that included pal Kendall Jenner. But, Delevingne cited the conflict between the glamour of her "external life versus her internal battles."



Those battles hark back to Delevingne's time in school. She shared that at 15, she felt "completely suicidal."



"I wanted the world to swallow me back," she said of that painful time. She revealed that after therapy and trying anti-depressants, she "clawed her way back to some sort of rational thought."



Delevingne also credited writing and yoga for "saving her life" and helping her tap into emotions she'd long held back. The support of friends also helped.



"It's about finding people who have your best interests at heart," she shared. "Before, people were after what I gave them."



Delevingne, who also read a poem she'd written about trying to find her way, wanted to share a few important messages. Her words of wisdom?



"Mental illness and depression are not something to be ashamed of."



"The cracks within us are the beautiful parts that need to have light shed on them."



"Women are beautiful."



"You must dream bigger. Go for president, astronaut, whatever."



And, lastly, this:



"Be comfortable in your shoes, because you're going to be in them for a while."



Yes, the barefoot actress got the irony.





