Though Gwen Stefani never co-wrote any songs with her ex Gavin Rossdale, the singer recently collaborated with her current boyfriend Blake Shelton on "Go Ahead and Break My Heart." And in a new interview with Cosmopolitan, Stefani's explanation of the meaning behind the song supports rumors that Rossdale may have cheated.
Stefani and Shelton were both experiencing trust issues from their past relationships at the time, the singer told the magazine. And the lyrics reflect this: "You know I'm broken, I don't trust anyone. Last thing I needed was to fall in love. You've got me dreaming, got me thinking, I've got some hope," the song goes. It sounds like Stefani and Shelton were speaking to each other — and like at least one of them faced a pretty serious betrayal.
Stefani put it in her own words: "It was like, 'I have so many problems. How can I now be getting into another potentially huge problem? What am I doing?'"
But regarding the specifics of her divorce, Stefani remained cryptic. "Nobody except for my parents, the people involved, and whoever they told," she said. "Nobody would believe it if I could really say what happened. I went through months and months of torture."
