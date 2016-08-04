In a sea of blondes, Georgia May Jagger is choosing to go against the current. The model has ditched her fair hair for a bright new hue that reminds us of an Orange Is the New Black jumpsuit — but, like, in a good way. We are HERE for it.
That's not to say blond hair isn't our jam — it's just that with every other celebrity taking the bleach plunge, fatigue was inevitable. Leave it to the ultra-cool daughter of rock royalty to get us excited again.
Jagger posted a photo on Instagram to show off the new look, writing, "Thanks @alexbrownsell for my tango hair." In return, Brownsell, a colorist at the iconic Bleach London Salon, made our jobs a whole lot easier by taking to her own account to erase any doubts that this might just be a one-night-only 'do. She posted a shot of the dye job in progress, with the hashtag #notawig.
And, as we saw at the Suicide Squad premiere yesterday, Jagger's hair looks even cooler outside of the salon. Especially with those shaggy bangs. (Never get rid of those, Georgia!)
