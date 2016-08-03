Kylie Jenner might just be the queen of Instagram, and it seems she's already enforcing her first act as a monarch: No more Instagram comments.
The social media platform recently announced that it is adding an option for users to either filter or completely disable the comment sections on their posts, in an effort to create a less toxic online environment. Model and Twitter aficionado Chrissy Teigen has already made her support for the update known.
The youngest Jenner is on board, too, tweeting Tuesday, "So I'm trying out disabling my comments on Instagram because I'm done w people self promoting & the 'LB's."
So I'm trying out disabling my comments on Instagram because I'm done w people self promoting & the "LB"s 😊— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) August 2, 2016
For those who aren't hip to the slang Jenner's throwing around, "LB" refers to "Like Back."
When you're a lip-color guru with millions of followers, it's no surprise that people are going to try and capitalize on your fame. But if you think Kylie Jenner is going to allow it to keep happening to her, you've got another thing coming.
No word yet on how long Jenner plans to keep this up — some of those followers are legit fans, after all — but hey, at least she's taking a stand.
Godspeed, Kylie.
